Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

