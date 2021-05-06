TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0612 on Major Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $2,041.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

