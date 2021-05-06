TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.16 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $37.16 million and $2.25 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,627,240,123 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

