Turning Point Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,467. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $896.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.
In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
