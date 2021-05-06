Turning Point Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,467. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $896.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

