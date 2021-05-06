Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 880,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:TPB opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $919.04 million, a P/E ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TPB. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
