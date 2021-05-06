Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 880,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:TPB opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $919.04 million, a P/E ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPB. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

