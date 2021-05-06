Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $287.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

