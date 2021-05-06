Tudor Pickering Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.

TSE SU opened at C$27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.03. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The company has a market cap of C$42.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

