Tudor Pickering Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.
TSE SU opened at C$27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.03. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The company has a market cap of C$42.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
