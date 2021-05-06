Truist Securities Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $215.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.54.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $26.89 on Thursday, hitting $157.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,609,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

