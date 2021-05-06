Truist Securiti Weighs in on Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Woodward by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

