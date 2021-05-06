Truist Securiti Weighs in on Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

