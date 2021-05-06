Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

