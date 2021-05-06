True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Given New $7.25 Price Target at CIBC

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

