Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 236,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,217 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $5,441,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.