Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.
TCOM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 236,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,131.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,217 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $5,441,000.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
