Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $77.69. 79,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trimble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

