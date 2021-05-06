Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as low as C$0.95. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 26,110 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

