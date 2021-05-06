Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Announces Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%.
Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
