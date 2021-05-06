Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Announces Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.