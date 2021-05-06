Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPRKY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Travis Perkins stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,586. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

