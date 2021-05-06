TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.
TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42.
In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.