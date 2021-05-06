TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,153 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.