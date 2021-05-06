TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $526,800.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TRU opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

