Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $96.39 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 749.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $118.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $239.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $379.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 71,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,664. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after buying an additional 147,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

