TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 16,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

