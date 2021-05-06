Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,925.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and approximately $202,925.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00084100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00823307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,329.68 or 0.09374890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

