Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,727 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,968 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSX opened at $26.66 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

