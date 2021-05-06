Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 100 put options.

ESPR opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $563.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

