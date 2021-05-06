Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,193 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 1,445 call options.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $22,636,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,881,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $8,586,000.

Shares of SBH traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 303,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,439. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

