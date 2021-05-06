Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 1,011 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Shares of AON opened at $254.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a fifty-two week low of $176.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

