Traders Buy High Volume of U.S. Silica Put Options (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,305 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $833.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

