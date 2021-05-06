Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
TSCO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $194.89. 849,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,379. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
