Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 458,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 268,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.