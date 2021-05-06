Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 458,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 268,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
