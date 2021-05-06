Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.86.

TSE:TOU traded up C$0.41 on Thursday, hitting C$28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,285. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$29.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

