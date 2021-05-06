Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 383,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 747,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

TXP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £227.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

