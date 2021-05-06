Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$96.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$61.09 and a 12-month high of C$106.64. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 in the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.