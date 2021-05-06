Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

TMTNF traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 3,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

