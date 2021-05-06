TON Token (TON) Market Cap Hits $853,015.47

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a market capitalization of $853,015.47 and $44,057.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00833540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00102041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.75 or 0.09404729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.