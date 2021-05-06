Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Trading 3% Higher

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50. 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

