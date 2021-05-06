Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post sales of $401.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.40 million and the lowest is $399.94 million. Titan International posted sales of $341.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $259,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 260,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,095. The company has a market cap of $684.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

