Thryv (THRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

