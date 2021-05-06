Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Purchases 56,049 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 56,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,859.11 ($15,613.65).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Alexander Waislitz bought 23,951 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,340.89 ($6,672.06).
- On Monday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,350.00 ($36,678.57).
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 21,551 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,404.89 ($6,003.49).
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz bought 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($36,214.29).
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 78,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$30,030.00 ($21,450.00).
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 53,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,062.50 ($14,330.36).
- On Friday, March 19th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 81,734 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,832.91 ($21,309.22).
- On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 140,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,700.00 ($35,500.00).
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 70,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).
- On Friday, March 5th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 96,703 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).
Thorney Technologies Company Profile
