Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,239,079 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £13.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Thor Mining (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

