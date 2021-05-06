Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

