Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $95.84 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

