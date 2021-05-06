TheStreet Upgrades Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) to C

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

