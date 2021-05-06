TheStreet Downgrades Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) to D+

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Bowl America stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Bowl America has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Bowl America had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

