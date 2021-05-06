Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

