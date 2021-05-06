Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.71). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 163,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

