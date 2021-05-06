TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.22. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 99,866 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.