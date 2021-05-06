TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.22. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 99,866 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
