Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Buys C$14,100.00 in Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Arkady Mandel acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,100.
Theralase Technologies stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Theralase Technologies Company Profile
