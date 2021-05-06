Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Buys C$14,100.00 in Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Arkady Mandel acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,100.

Theralase Technologies stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

