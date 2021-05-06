The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 97,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

