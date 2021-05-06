The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,519.90

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,519.90 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,510.05 ($19.73), with a volume of 13804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($18.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £700.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 979.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

