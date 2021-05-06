The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $1,100,085.63 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,100,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,484.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.45. 479,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $90.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

